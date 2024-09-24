FC Barcelona manager Hansi Flick did some squad rotation on the weekend, as the La Liga fixtures keep coming thick and fast. Another clash, this time a visit from Getafe, will be here before you know it. Critics of the fixture congestion/overloading of the schedule/the toll that it’s taking/will take on players have plenty of material to work with.

Ferran Torres, Marc Casado, Pau Cubarsi and Alejandro Balde were all removed from the starting lineup at Villarreal.

FC Barcelona vs Getafe FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Sept 25th, 8pm, Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Catalonia

Barca Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

La Liga Standing, Form: Getafe 18th, 4 pts, DDLLD FC Barcelona 1st, 18 pts, WWWWW

Google Result Probability: Getafe 25% Draw 14% FC Barcelona 78%

The quartet could all be re-inserted back into the lineup on Wednesday night, Credit Flick, so far, the Blaugranes are still perfect in the league and top of the table. Yes, in spite of all the serious injuries.

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction vs Getafe

Inaki Pena; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Alejandro Balde; Marc Casado, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Ferran Torres; Robert Lewandowski

