FC Barcelona Team News at Benfica: Dani Olmo, Inigo Martinez

FC Barcelona have a new injury concern in Spanish forward and summer acquisition Dani Olmo. It has been confirmed that the attacking midfielder/left winger will miss out on the next match, a trip to Benfica for a Champions League due to a calf strain. There is some good Dani Olmo news though- he is not expected to be out very long.

It has been reported that he’ll miss just this match, on the next one, and should be good in about 10 days time.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 7 of 8

FC Barcelona at Benfica

Kickoff: Tue. Jan. 21, 8pm, Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal

Barca Preview Content for Both Sides: Starting XI Prediction Team News

UCL Standing, Form: FC Barcelona, 15 pts, 2nd, WWWWW Benfica 15th, 10 pts, WLLWD

Barca Team News

So Dani Olmo could play on Wednesday Jan 29 against Atalanta, in the next UCL clash; potentially. Elsewhere we now have a more clearer picture on the situation surrounding Inigo Martinez.

The right hamstring injury that he suffered in the El Clasico Spanish Super Cup Final triumph will keep him out for about four weeks. Otherwise, the team fitness situation remains the same.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

