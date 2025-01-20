FC Barcelona will head to Benfica on Tuesday night feeling a lot better about their Champions League campaign than they are about their La Liga season. Or at least they should feel that way.

Most certainly their supporter base would echo that sentiment!

UEFA Champions League Matchday 7 of 8

FC Barcelona at Benfica

Kickoff: Tue. Jan. 21, 8pm, Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal

Barca Preview Content for Both Sides: Starting XI Prediction Team News

UCL Standing, Form: FC Barcelona, 15 pts, 2nd, WWWWW Benfica 15th, 10 pts, WLLWD

Only Liverpool has had a more successful continental competition campaign, up to this point, and Hansi Flick will look to keep it going in this all-Iberian peninsula showdown.

The Blaugranes are strongly favored here, and it’s easy to understand why.

They’ll also have some extra motivation, as they have to feel very disappointed in what happened on the weekend. A draw, instead of a win, against Getafe has to feel like a major opportunity squandered.

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction at Benfica

Inaki Pena; Hector Fort, Pau Cubarsi, Ronald Araujo, Alejandro Balde; Eric Garcia, Frenkie De Jong; Pau Victor, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres; Robert Lewandowski

