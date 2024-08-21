FC Barcelona open the home portion of their slate on Saturday, when they welcome in Nico Williams and Athletic Club. Yes, Williams was indeed their top transfer target this summer window, but as you obviously know, the move never materialized. At this point, it doesn’t look like it’s going happen either.

Now the main name being linked with a move to Catalonia, before the window closes, is Juventus winger Federico Chiesa.

FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club FYIs

Sat. Aug. 24, 7pm, Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Barca Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

La Liga Form, Standing: Barca W, 2nd, 3 pts Draw 28% Athletic Club D, 16th, 1 pt.

Google Result Probability: Barca 53% Draw 28% Athletic Club 19%

We’ll keep tabs on that, and if it starts to develop, we’ll do an article or two on it. In the meantime, in terms of players who are actually on the team, what should Hansi Flick go with for his starting XI?

While he does have some absentees to deal with, he still has a very strong side to field, and we’re thinking it looks like this.

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction vs Athletic Club

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Inigo Martinez, Alejandro Balde; Marc Casado, Eric Garcia; Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha; Robert Lewandowski

