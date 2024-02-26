The English Premier League (EPL) is one of the most exciting football leagues in the world. It’s not just in the United Kingdom where it’s a big deal, but all over the globe. Fans from every corner of the planet follow their favorite teams, cheering them on through every goal, save, and victory. Let’s take a look at the EPL clubs with the largest fan bases outside the UK and find out where their biggest supporters come from.

Manchester United

Manchester United, also known as the Red Devils, is a powerhouse not just on the field but in global popularity. With a history filled with triumphs, including EPL titles and UCL victories, it’s no wonder they have a massive following.

Their biggest fan clubs outside the UK are in countries like China, India, and the United States. Fans there follow every match, proving that Manchester United’s appeal knows no borders.

Liverpool

Liverpool, with their famous “You’ll Never Walk Alone” anthem, holds a special place in the hearts of football fans worldwide. Thanks to their exciting gameplay and history of success, Liverpool has a huge international following. Their largest fan bases outside the UK are in Egypt, largely due to Mohamed Salah, as well as in Norway, Australia, and Indonesia. Vietnam also has a sizeable Liverpool fan club, following the team’s every match and betting on them at VWIN®.

Chelsea

Chelsea, based in London, has become a global brand thanks to consistent performances and numerous titles over the years. With a dedicated fan base, Chelsea’s blue flag flies high in countries like the United States, due to Christian Pulisic, and South Korea.

But perhaps the largest Chelsea fan base outside the UK is in West Africa, especially Nigeria. It all started in 1997 when the Blues signed the first Nigerian player, Celestine Babayaro. Later, managers Gullit and Vialli continued to scout talent from the region, further growing the Blues’ popularity.

Arsenal

Arsenal, known for their beautiful style of play and a history rich with success, have a strong global following. The Gunners, as they’re known, boast large fan bases in countries like Kenya, where football is a beloved sport, as well as in Vietnam and the United States. Arsenal’s dedication to playing attractive football has won them fans all over the world.

Manchester City

Manchester City has risen to the top of both English and European football in recent years. With their eye-catching style of play and a crowded trophy cabinet, it’s no surprise they’ve caught the eye of fans worldwide.

Their largest international fan bases are in the United Arab Emirates, due to their ownership, as well as in China and the United States.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur – the Spurs – has a passionate fan base that extends far beyond the UK. With a history of exciting football, the Spurs have attracted a large following in countries like South Korea and Brazil. Players like Son Heung-min or Rodrigo Defendi have pushed the fame of the club sky-high in their home countries.

The EPL’s global appeal is undeniable, with clubs like Liverpool and Chelsea leading the way in popularity. These teams have transcended geographical boundaries, bringing together fans from across the globe. Whether it’s the thrill of the competition, the joy of victory, or the agony of defeat, the universal language of football unites us all.

