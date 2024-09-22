To quote fictional manager Lou Brown, in the timeless sports film Major League, “it’s all starting to come together, Pepper.” Such is the case for Chelsea FC right now, who are looking more and more in form by the match. That won’t stop against Barrow either.

The Blues got a nice draw in the third round of the League Cup, as Barrow is a League Two side, and thus exists in the fourth tier of the English football pyramid.

EFL Cup 3rd Round FYIs

Chelsea vs Barrow

Kick: Tue Jan. 23, 2024, 745pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Chelsea FC Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Fun Fact: In the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital era, Chelsea have spent well over £1.5bn on new players

In other words, it is squad rotation time! Time to put in some reserves, and start the subs from Saturday’s blowout of West Ham. The starters from the thrashing of the Irons, in the weekend London derby, go to the bench.

Yes, I know, that’s exactly what squad rotation is! Ben Chilwell? Yeah, why the hell not. Romeo Lavia?

Well, if he’s finally healthy. He’s pretty much been day to day for, a couple dozen days already!

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction vs Barrow (League Cup 3rd Round)

Filip Jorgensen; Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Tosin Adarabioyo, Ben Chilwell; Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Romeo Lavia; Jadon Sancho, Joao Felix, Pedro Neto; Christopher Nkunku

