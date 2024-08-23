Chelsea FC visit Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday in a match-up of two sides that lost 2-0 in week one. That’s not the only similarity here. Wolves are like Chelsea in that they have spent a lot of money in the recent summer transfer windows, but done it very in effectively.

Neither club is getting good return on investment, when in it comes to their splashing the cash in recent windows.

Chelsea FC at Wolverhampton Wanderers

Kick: Sun. Aug 25, 2pm, Molineux Stadium

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 55% Wolves 22% Draw 23%

PL Form, Standing: Chelsea L 17th, 0 pts, -2GD Wolves L 19th, 0 pts, -2GD

Of course, Wolves are quite different in that they’re also a proverbial “selling club,” so they have sold some key players to offset those costs. Plus Chelsea, under Todd Boehly and the Clearlake Capital regime, have no true parallel in the transfer market. They have outspent everyone in three consecutive windows.

Now new manager Enzo Maresca has a really over-bloated squad size to work with. Let’s take a look at what lineup he could go with from his 30-man team.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Wolverhampton Wanderers

Robert Sanchez; Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella; Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo; Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Christopher Nkunku, Cole Palmer; Nicolas Jackson

