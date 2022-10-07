Chelsea Starting XI Prediction vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Competition for places within the starting lineup, or even coming off the bench to get minutes, continues to be fierce at Chelsea FC. No one knows that better than Christian Pulisic right now. While there may be a new manager, it’s still the same old story for the American National team captain. Five players saw action off the bench in midweek, in the UCL rout over AC Milan, and he was not one of them.

As it stands, he wants out, American national team fans want him out, and clearly, Chelsea don’t really have much use for him. So let’s try to get a mutual parting of ways going ASAP, right?

Chelsea vs Wolves FYIs

Kick: Sat Oct. 8, Stamford Bridge, 3pm

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 70% Wolves 19% Draw 11%

PL Form: Chelsea WWLWL Wolves LLWDD

PL Standings: Chelsea 5th, 13 pts Wolves 18th, 6pts

Well, it’s not quite that simple. Legend of the game and current TV talking head Thierry Henry may have said it best, in regards to Pulisic.

“At one point you’re gonna have to bring something on the table,” Henry said last night while doing UCL post match coverage.

“How many managers are not going to trust you? It’s gonna have to be you at one point. So find a way.”

Sadly, he’s right. Writing that book, where he called out Thomas Tuchel, didn’t do Pulisic any favors for himself. It may have been the truth, and Pulisic was rightfully upset, but airing the dirty laundry didn’t help his career.

Henry is right- Pulisic needs to prove the doubters wrong, and let his game do the talking. We don’t think he’ll likely get the chance on the weekend (when Chelsea host Wolverhampton Wanderers in a league fixture) however. Let’s take a look at all the players who will get in the match ahead of him

Kepa; James, Silva, Koulibaly, Chalobah; Kovacic, Jorginho, Gallagher; Mount, Aubameyang, Sterling

Prediction: Chelsea 2, Wolves 0

