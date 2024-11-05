Chelsea FC are set to take on Noah this Thursday, and no, it’s not Joakim, or Yannick. When it comes to Noah, we first think of the tennis legend turned pop star, and then also his son, a former NBA All-Star, because the football club is that obscure.

Noah, an Armenian professional football club based in Armavir, is so obscure that when you Google them, you don’t even see the team’s crest/badge in the search results.

UEFA Europa Conference League Matchday 3 of 6

Chelsea FC vs Noah

Kickoff: Thurs. Nov. 7, 8pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Chelsea Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UECL Standing, Form: Chelsea FC 1st, 6 pts, +5 GD, WW Noah 18th, 3 pts, +1 GD, WD

Maybe that’s because they are such a young club, a they were only founded in 2017, and under a different name- FC Artsakh. They currently play in the Armenian Premier League, but are not expected to present too much of a major challenge here, even though Blues Boss Enzo Maresca will no doubt field a very weakened side.

Here is what we think that side will look like.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Noah (Conference League)

Filip Jorgensen; Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Tosin Adarabioyo, Ben Chilwell; Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Cesare Casadei; Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Pedro Neto; Christopher Nkunku

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

