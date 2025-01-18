“Monday Night Football!” In the words of the immortal Hank Williams Jr. “are you ready for some football? A Monday night party?” Well, this is what we’ll have, sort of, when Wolves visit Chelsea F.C. Both sides very much need this game, but for very different reasons. Wolves are just outside the drop zone, but only on point differential.

They’re actually level on points with relegation fodder side Ipswich Town.

Chelsea F.C. vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Kickoff: Mon, Jan 20, 8pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Chelsea F.C. Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Chelsea F.C. 70% Draw 16% Wolves 14%

They need to get moving, otherwise a return to the Championship looms.

As for Chelsea, they have a game in hand on Newcastle United, who finally suffered a loss this weekend.

It was their first L in several weeks, and it now opens up an opportunity for Chelsea to overtake them and get back in the top four.

They enter this game just one point outside the UCL qualification slots.

Chelsea F.C. Starting XI Prediction vs Wolves

Robert Sanchez; Reece James, Trevor Chalobah, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella; Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo; Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer, Jadon Sancho; Nicolas Jackson

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories