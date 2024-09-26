Chelsea FC Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Brighton

Whenever Chelsea FC meets Brighton & Hove Albion these days, there are storylines aplenty: Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, not Graham Potter anymore, but you get idea.

Both teams currently sit in that non-UCL European competition qualification zone, which is pretty much line with what the widespread expectations were for both sides entering the year.

Chelsea FC vs Brighton & Hove Albion FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. , 7:45pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 56% Draw 22% Brighton 22%

PL Form: Chelsea LWDWW Brighton WWDDD

PL Standing: Chelsea 5th, 10 pts Brighton 7th, 9 pts

Within their own dressing rooms, of course, the expectations are probably much higher.

There is really nothing new to report here, at all. The situation remains pretty much the same for the long-term absentees.

We’re still waiting to see Romeo Lavia come back, as his return just keeps getting delayed and delayed. Talking about it just gets tedious.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Robert Sanchez; Wesley Fofana, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Marc Cucurella; Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke, Jadon Sancho; Nicolas Jackson

