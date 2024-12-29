Chelsea FC should have another three points in the bag on Monday night when they travel to Ipswich Town. Of course, nothing is automatic in the Premier League, and you still have to get out there and earn it.

The Blues don’t need to look any further for a lesson than what happened last time out.

Chelsea FC at Ipswich Town FYIs

Kickoff: Mon. Dec. 30, 7:45pm, Portman Road

Chelsea Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

PL Position, Form: Chelsea 3rd, 35 pts, WWWDL Ipswich Town 19th, 12 pts, LLWLL

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 70% Draw 17% Fulham FC 13%

They blew a golden opportunity to add strengthen their position in the Premier League title race in the southwest London derby against Fulham.

Now we’ll see how Enzo Maresca and his men respond to that defeat with the next match at Ipswich Town. This is the starting lineup that we think the Blues boss will go with.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Ipswich Town

Robert Sanchez; Malo Gusto, Tosin Adarabioyo, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella; Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer, Joao Felix; Christopher Nkunku

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories