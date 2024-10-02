It is indeed time for some red hot UECL (UEFA Europa Conference League) action! The competition so big that it has a fourth letter in the acronym, instead of three, continues tomorrow night with Chelsea FC hosting Gent.

The Belgian side are massive underdogs and it is easy to understand why- Chelsea are rolling right now. Now we’re seeing what they can do, once everybody is healthy, and that is actually quite a formidable side.

UEFA Europa Conference League FYIs

Matchday 1 of 6, Chelsea FC vs Gent

Kickoff: Thurs. Oct. 3rd, 2024, 8pm local, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Maybe the Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital rebuilding project is starting to work?

Perhaps there was method to the madness of their transfer strategy after all?

Blues Team News

Not much of any right now. Reece James and Omari Kellyman remain out injured, and that’s it. Like we said, the Blues are a very fit squad right now. Even Romeo Lavia, of all people, is fully fit.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Gent

Filip Jorgensen; Malo Gusto, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Renato Veiga; Romeo Lavia, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall; Pedro Neto, Carney Chukwuemeka, Mykhailo Mudryk; Christopher Nkunku

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

