Does anyone have any idea what Chelsea FC are really doing? To reference one of the many infamous, cringe-worthy Trump quotes that went viral after the U.S. Presidential debate on Tuesday night, “I have concepts of a plan.” That sounds like Chelsea’s transfer window strategy under Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital. The Blues will next take on a mid-table side, AFC Bournemouth, but they’ll do so looking up at the Cherries in the standings.

So what is the best starting XI that manager Enzo Maresca could go with?

Chelsea FC at AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Chelsea Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Injury Report Team News

Kick-off: 8 pm (BST), Saturday Sept 14, Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, UK

Result Probability: Chelsea 47% Draw 24% AFC Bournemouth 29%

PL Form, Standing: Chelsea LWD 11th 4 pts AFC Bournemouth 8th 5 pts DDW

Here is our best guess at that below. At least on paper, this seems to what would make the most sense.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at AFC Bournemouth

Robert Sanchez; Axel Disasi, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella; Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo; Noni Madueke, Christopher Nkunku, Cole Palmer; Nicolas Jackson.

Prediction: Chelsea FC 2, Bournemouth 0

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

