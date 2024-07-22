Chelsea FC are headed back stateside this summer, and it all starts when they take on the Hollywood club, Wrexham AFC. We call Wrexham the Hollywood club due to the fact that they are owned by famous actors, and thus have a reality tv series focused on them. That is why they are on the tour, and taking on clubs that reside at a tier much higher than they are in the football pyramid. Wrexham AFC have publicity going for them, which is nice.

It’s a preseason tour of the United States, publicity is what it’s all about.

Wrexham AFC vs Chelsea FC

Kickoff (local time): wed July 24, 7:30 pm, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA, USA

These two clubs faced each other at Kenan Memorial Stadium, on the campus of the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, last summer as well. Chelsea won that matchup at UNC-Chapel Hill, 5-0. Now they’ll place at the home of the iconic NFL franchise, the San Francisco 49ers, in suburban Santa Clara.

It’s a big stadium, and a large crowd is expected. New manager Enzo Maresca will fill out the team sheet for the first time as Chelsea manager.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Wrexham AFC (Preseason Friendly)

Djorde Petrovic; Reece James, Axel Disasi, Tosin Adarabioyo, Levi Colwill; Kenan Dewsbury-Hall, Renato Veiga; Noni Madueke, Christopher Nkunku, Raheem Sterling; Marc Guiu

