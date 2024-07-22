Chelsea are set to begin a new preseason, and they’ll do so in a very familiar place from last season- they have injury/fitness concerns. Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and forward Nicolas Jackson were out injured at the end of last season, so they may miss out on the USA Preseason tour opener against Wrexham. New manager Enzo Maresca may not risk them at the start, and instead opt to ease them back in slowly.

Elsewhere, Kepa Arrizabalaga is back with the club after his loan deal at Real Madrid has now expired.

Preseason Friendly FYIs

Wrexham AFC vs Chelsea FC

Kickoff (local time): wed July 24, 7:30 pm, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA, USA

Fun fact: these two clubs faced each other in a preseason friendly, on American soil, last summer as well.

Blues Team News

He does not want to play for Chelsea anymore, and the club wants to get rid of him, so this is awkward, to say the least. We covered that already here.

In sticking with the goalkeepers union, youngster Gabriel Slonina, an Addison, Illinois native is not with the club for Chelsea’s tour of his home country. He is busy representing the USA at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympiad. Elsewhere in between the sticks, Djordje Petrovic might be able to feature in this one, as he returned from the Euros early. His Serbian team was knocked out in the group stages.

The same goes for winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, and his Ukrainian side.

