The managerial switch from Thomas Tuchel to Graham Potter didn’t lead to increased playing time or added production for Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic, but his transfer market value essentially remains the same. According to the CIES Football Observatory, in a study they posted in June, the 22-year-old forward has the 87th highest transfer value in the world, with a hypothetical fee that could command a cool $66.5 million or 53M Euro.

They posted a new, updated study today, focusing on just the players participating in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Pulisic, as expected, is the most valuable American, at 52 million Euros.

In other words, his market value is pretty much the same, more or less, despite the fact that he’s only scored one goal and registered one assist in 13 appearances, ten of them coming off the bench, under the new Chelsea managerial regime.

Chelsea itself is struggling, with the problems going far beyond Pulisic, Potter and numerous others. In ranking the players who are the most valuable for their respective countries, according to CIES, Pulisic comes in 19th of 32. He is just 7 million Euro behind slot #18, which belongs to Robert Lewandowski of Poland.

Pulisic was strongly linked to both Juventus and Newcastle United this past summer, but Chelsea blocked any potential moves. We’ll see what happens with his club future come January, but any exit would probably not happen until the summer.

For now, he’s ready for the biggest stage in the world’s biggest sporting event.

“I feel like I’ve played in some big games,” Pulisic said.

“I’ve accomplished a lot. I’ve done a lot of things, but what I want to do with the World Cup is something on top of all of that. It’s something when I was a kid in Pennsylvania growing up, 5 to 10 years old, that’s all I thought about was the World Cup.”

“All those emotions and stuff that you’re not ready for, it always hits you. It hits you, and you feel it,” he said.

