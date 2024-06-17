Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Pedro Lima, Tyrique George

When it comes to the summer transfer window, who doesn’t love a good “hijacking,” right? Such a powerful word to use in a transfer saga, and it happens all the time- a deal gets “hijacked.” And that is exactly what happened with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Chelsea FC and Pedro Lima.

Sport Recife have officially confirmed that they have reached a formal agreement to sell Pedro Lima to Wolves.

O Sport Club do Recife comunica que celebrou acordo vinculante para cessão dos direitos econômicos e federativos do atleta Pedro Lima para o Wolverhampton Wanderers, da Inglaterra. O acordo está sujeito às condições de praxe, entre elas a aprovação do atleta em exames médicos… pic.twitter.com/UyarvAFROo — Sport Club do Recife (@sportrecife) June 17, 2024

You can see the embedded tweet, written in the native Portugese, from the northeast Brazilian club above. The 21-year-old Brazilian right back had literally just confirmed that he was on his way to Chelsea.

Speaking to Ge Globo, Pedro Lima said: “The move to Chelsea? It’s almost done, Alessandro!” So much for that.

You win some, you lose some, and while one stellar youngster won’t be going to Chelsea after all…..another “starlet” (not a huge fan of that term, to be honest) is staying put in the Chelsea system.

Tyrique George, 18, has committed his future to the southwest London club for the next three years (2027). The deal includes a club-option for an additional year beyond that.

Academy forward Tyrique George has signed a new contract until 2027, with a further one-year option. ??? — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 17, 2024

The local forward has been with CFC since the U8s, and while he hasn’t made a senior team debut yet, he did train with the first team a bit this past season.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories