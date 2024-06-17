The Sports Bank

Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Pedro Lima, Tyrique George

When it comes to the summer transfer window, who doesn’t love a good “hijacking,” right? Such a powerful word to use in a transfer saga, and it happens all the time- a deal gets “hijacked.” And that is exactly what happened with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Chelsea FC and Pedro Lima.

Sport Recife have officially confirmed that they have reached a formal agreement to sell Pedro Lima to Wolves.

You can see the embedded tweet, written in the native Portugese, from the northeast Brazilian club above. The 21-year-old Brazilian right back had literally just confirmed that he was on his way to Chelsea.

Speaking to Ge Globo, Pedro Lima said: “The move to Chelsea? It’s almost done, Alessandro!” So much for that.

You win some, you lose some, and while one stellar youngster won’t be going to Chelsea after all…..another “starlet” (not a huge fan of that term, to be honest) is staying put in the Chelsea system.

Tyrique George, 18, has committed his future to the southwest London club for the next three years (2027). The deal includes a club-option for an additional year beyond that.

The local forward has been with CFC since the U8s, and while he hasn’t made a senior team debut yet, he did train with the first team a bit this past season.

