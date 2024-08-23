No shortage of Chelsea FC news, of all varieties, as the weekend Premier League fixture at Wolves approaches. Team talisman Cole Palmer had an injury scare Thursday night, when he came up limping in the 2-0 UEFA Europa League playoff win at home over Servette. So there is injury news. There is also transfer news, with Joao Felix now back in, while Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell are working on their exit strategies.

So let’s break it out down here, quickly and efficiently, starting with Cole Palmer.

Chelsea FC at Wolverhampton Wanderers FYIs

Kick: Sun. Aug 25, 2pm, Molineux Stadium

Chelsea Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 55% Wolves 22% Draw 23%

PL Form, Standing: Chelsea L 17th, 0 pts, -2GD Wolves L 19th, 0 pts, -2GD

Blues Team News

Palmer should be fine, to feature here, as he told reporters in the mixed-zone, who asked him about his injury situation: “All good, I’m fine.” As for Felix, who spent the back half of the 2022-23 season at Stamford Bridge, is signed, sealed, delivered (if we can make a Stevie Wonder reference here), but likely won’t play.

“In terms of knowing the way we want to play, probably not yet,” manager Enzo Maresca responded when asked about Felix’s availability.

“In terms of physicality, I think he is ready because he was already playing games there [at Atletico Madrid]. So it is just to understand if he needs more time to understand the way we want to play, but overall I think he can play.”

Meanwhile, on Sterling and Chilwell, the manager said the following:

“I am not saying Raheem is not a good player, but I prefer different kinds of wingers. They [Sterling and Ben Chilwell] are training apart.

“The situation with both of them is quite clear. We have a big squad and it’s impossible to give all of them minutes. If they are looking for minutes it’s better for them to leave. I try to be honest.”

Meanwhile team captain Reece James (thigh) is out injured, and would be ineligible here, even if he were fit. Djordje Petrovic (unspecified) and Omari Kellyman (undisclosed) also remain out.

Pedro Neto is another major storyline here, as he could feature against his old club, for the first time, after impressing on Thursday.

