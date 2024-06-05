Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Olise, Sesko, Adarabioyo

We are back for a double shot of Chelsea FC transfer talk today (the first edition can be found here), and in this edition we’ll cover RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise and Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

Let’s start with the last name on that list. Adarabioyo, who has made the short trip inland/away from the river now becomes the first signing of the summer.

As we reported on Sunday, the 26-year-old was set to undergo his medical this week having left Craven Cottage a free agent, with his contract now having run its course.

According to global transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, said medical was successfully completed on Tuesday.

?? Tosin Adarabioyo, completing his medical today at Chelsea — as planned, all taking place and being signed this week. He’s joining #CFC as free agent as exclusively revealed last week. Here we go, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/nQwL3rWkhb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2024

Shifting gears to Sesko and Olise, Foot Mercato reports that Chelsea have made contact with the agents of both players.

While Chelsea had been strongly interested in Napoli’s Victor Osimhen for the longest time, they have now dropped their pursuit.

Olise (who is also being strongly pursued by Manchester United) and Sesko (who is said to be close to signing with Arsenal) are the new priority targets at forward now.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

