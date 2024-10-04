Jadon Sancho may be the latest example of a certain phenomenon that we’ve been seeing a lot of in English football lately. Maybe the problem isn’t the player at Manchester United, it’s the club itself. If Sancho scores for Chelsea on Sunday, versus Nottingham Forest, United supporters might just lose their minds. The wayward winger has had an assist in each of the last three matches, as he’s cemented himself in the Blues first team.

Meanwhile Sancho’s arch-nemesis, Erik ten Hag, is about to get sacked, maybe…probably.

Chelsea FC vs Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Oct. 6, 2pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

PL Position, Form: Chelsea 4th, 13 pts, WDWWW Nottingham Forest 10th, 9 pts, WDWDL

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 66% Draw 19% Nottingham Forest 15%

Let’s see who joins Sancho in the first team here on Sunday.

Chelsea FC Team News vs Nottingham Forest

There is no actual, real, legitimate team news to speak of, in between now and the win over KAA Gent last night (they did look pretty good in that clash. So we’ll just dive straight into the starting lineup prediction against the Tricky Trees now.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Nottingham Forest

Robert Sanchez; Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella; Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo; Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer, Jadon Sancho; Nicolas Jackson

