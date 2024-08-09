Chelsea Team News vs Inter Milan: Neto, Palmer, Jackson, Disasi

What a huge news day for Chelsea FC and their community! Pedro Neto is making a big money move to Stamford Bridge from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Meanwhile a significant friendly against Inter Milan is coming thick and fast on Sunday. This clash brings availability concerns- pertaining to Cole Palmer, Axel Disasi, Marc Cucurella and Nicolas Jackson.

Let’s break down and preview the last friendly before the Premier League season begins.

Preseason Friendly FYIs

Chelsea FC vs Inter Milan

Kickoff (local time): Sat. Aug 10, 3pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Chelsea Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction Details on the Pedro Neto Signing

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Blues Team News

The last time manager Enzo Maresca spoke about Jackson’s ankle injury, a little over a week ago, he said: “Nicolas and Moi [Caicedo] are very close. They are still doing some work apart from the team, but hopefully, next week, they can start to train with us.” So perhaps the striker will feature here? At least in a cameo off the bench?

Meanwhile Axel (groin/hip/pelvis) is out indefinitely. Palmer (England) and Cucurella (Spain) met in the Euro 2024 Championship game, so they went on post-tournament holiday afterward. They may or may not be match fit here.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories