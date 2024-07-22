The Sports Bank

Chelsea Team News vs Wrexham: Maresca, Guiu, Santos, Veiga

Chelsea will soon make the trip across the pond, to begin their preseason tour of the United States. It all starts out on the left coast, where they will face Wrexham at the home of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, CA. This will be the first match in charge for new manager Enzo Maresca.

This could also mark the Blues debut for all of the new summer signings who are a part of the travel party.

Preseason Friendly FYIs

Wrexham AFC vs Chelsea FC

Kickoff (local time): wed July 24, 7:30 pm, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA, USA

Chelsea Preview Content:   Team News     Starting XI Prediction    Tour Travel Squad List

Blues Team News

Elsewhere Marc Cucurella, Cole Palmer and Conor Gallagher will all miss this match due to their involvement with their respective countries at the Euros. They need to take holiday sometime!

The same goes for (the currently very embattled, and rightfully so) Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, just sub Copa America for Euros.

As for that list of new signings, yes, Renato Veiga, Omari Kellyman, Tosin Adarabioyo, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Marc Guiu could all wear the blue shirt for the first time here.

