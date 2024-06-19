Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Ian Maatsen, Samu Omorodion

Ian Maatsen is not part of the plan at Chelsea FC, obviously, but where he goes next remains a mystery. The 22-year-old Dutchman spent the second half of this past season on loan at Borussia Dortmund. Maatsen was an integral part of the Dortmund team that made an impressive run to the UEFA Champions League Final.

He impressed Dortmund enough that they would like to turn his loan into a permanent move. However, BVB isn’t willing to meet the £35m release clause that is required in order to make that happen.

Aston Villa are, according to journalist Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph. AVFC have already been in discussions about the left back, perhaps as part of swap deal, plus cash, with Jhon Durán going the other way. Chelsea definitely want Duran, and we have already covered that here and here; and also here.

Law has also been covering another striker that is on Chelsea’s radar, Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion. The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Alavés, scoring nine goals in 36 games.

Chelsea have held talks over a possible move for Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion – also still negotiating with Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran and remain interested in others. Story soon on @TeleFootball #cfc — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) June 18, 2024

According to ESPN, Chelsea are willing to go €40 million ($43m) to sign the forward, but Atletico feel his worth much more. With that in mind, Chelsea will further assess their options, having already long dropped out of the race for Victor Osimhen.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

