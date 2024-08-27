Chelsea FC are the most news-worthy team of the summer transfer window yet again. Not saying they’re making the right moves, or even have the right approach, for that matter. But they’re the most active, and thus, the one most worth talking about, for sure. So much transfer news on this Tuesday that we actually need a second edition, covering Romelu Lukaku, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Mike Penders.

In part one, we discussed Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell, Jadon Sancho and David Datro Fofana.

We’ll start with Lukaku, who is finally joining Napoli, which we have all expected since Antonio Conte took the job. We knew this was going to happen, as Lukaku plays his best when he’s under Conte.

Multiple outlets have this story (here is what Caught Offside has), as Big Rom has been given permission to fly to Italy to take part in his medical evaluation.

The Belgian striker will move over on a €30m deal (plus add-ons) and that will see him sign a deal that would keep him at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona until 2027.

Speaking of big expensive, crazily over-priced flops, Kepa Arrizabalaga has finally found his new destination for this season.

He’ll go out on loan to AFC Bournemouth.

Kepa, 29, extended his current Chelsea contract, which will keep him around until 2026. His previous deal was set to expire in June, which would have allowed him to leave on a free once his loan spell at the south coast was over.

He is still the most expensive goalkeeper of all-time, with that infamous £71 million transfer fee.

Chelsea have completed the signing of Mike Penders from KRC Genk, with the goalkeeper to officially join from next summer. ???? — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 27, 2024

As cover, Chelsea, have signed Mike Penders from Genk, for £17m. So that is one very crowded goalkeepers room at Chelsea.

