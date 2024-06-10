Romeo Lavia, 20, was one of a dozen signings for Chelsea FC last summer, but the Blues only got 32 minutes of total service out of the midfielder. Yes, for the whole season, as the £62 million acquisition from Southampton was next level “injury-riddled.” However, he has convalesced fully, and he is now ready to rock this summer preseason.

He has been posting on all of his social media accounts, footage of just how fully fit he is right now.

The Belgian international has now reunited with Enzo Maresca, the newly minted Blues boss. Maresca managed Lavia when they were both in the Manchester City Academy.

Shifting gears to philanthropy, Soccer Aid took place this past weekend, and a side of all English players led by Frank Lampard beat Mauricio Pochettino’s World XI 6-2 at Stamford Bridge. Eden Hazard was among the heroes, as he nailed this free kick:

Eden Hazard nailing a free kick at Stamford Bridge. Just feels right ? (via @socceraid) pic.twitter.com/eGi2HbpZv4 — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 9, 2024

The event raised over £15m for UNICEF, the organization under the United Nations umbrella which focuses on children. This brings the lifetime total raised by UNICEF to over £100m. And you have to love this video/photo-opp between Lampard and Pochettino, two recently sacked Chelsea managers:

