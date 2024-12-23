If you ever listened to the beginning of the Spice Girls’ cover of the Christmas classic “Sleigh Ride,” then you know that part of the festive feeling this time of year pertains to football. It’s most likely Posh Spice (given the David Beckham connection), or it could be Sporty Spice, who expresses her excitement for the yuletide by mentioning how it’s football season, and Boxing Day brings a full slate of action. For Chelsea’s Boxing Day fixture, they have five injury concerns: Romeo Lavia, Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Carney Chukwuemeka and Benoit Badiashile.

Boxing Day FYIs

Chelsea FC vs Fulham FYIs

Kickoff: Thurs. Dec. 26, 3pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

PL Position, Form: Chelsea 2nd, 35 pts, WWWWD Fulham FC 9th, 24 pts, DWDDD

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 65% Draw 19% Fulham FC 16%

Blues Team News

What an injury-riddled spell it has been for Lavia, poor guy has had horrible misfortune. But he’s likely in contention for Thursday. If he doesn’t make the squad in midweek, then his return could come in the next fixture. The same could not be said for Reece James and Wesley Fofana (both hamstring), as they are out indefinitely, and for the longer-term.

As is the case with Benoit Badiashile, as his return (from an injury issue that has been undisclosed/unreported) timeline is unknown. Finally, Carney Chukwuemeka, did you forget that he was even on the team? That’s understandable, I did too. He is expected to be available here again, having been absent due to an unspecified illness.

Very unlikely he gets selected though, as he seems to be as much a part of the plan as Ben Chilwell, i.e. doesn’t have a part at all.

