Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Alexander Isak, Marc Guiu

Newcastle United most likely do not want to sell Alexander Isak, and that is very understandable. They paid £63 million to Real Sociedad for the Swedish striker, in the summer of 2022.

Chelsea are reportedly in talks with Newcastle about a potential deal, but the hypothetical asking price is egregious.

Which is a way of telling the other party that you’re actually not really all that interested. According to the Daily Mail, Isak is probably worth double what Newcastle paid for him right now, and that means Chelsea would have to break the bank to sign him.

Or at least their club transfer fee record- the £115m that they paid Brighton last summer for Moises Caicedo.

From one financial extreme to the other, as the €6m deal with FC Barcelona for Marc Guiu has now completed. His medical and paperwork are now reportedly all done.

?? EXCL: Marc Guiu has completed medical tests as new Chelsea player tonight in London! The release clause worth €6m has been paid, Barça have been informed with formal document. Guiu signs as new Chelsea player on deal valid until June 2030. Here we go, now confirmed. ?? pic.twitter.com/9jxBYyU2rQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2024

We did a previous post on the 18-year-old striker at this link.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories