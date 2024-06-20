Chelsea, Aston Villa Strike £37.5m Deal for Ian Maatsen

Lots of transfer “news” for Chelsea, so far this summer window, but we’re still waiting for a real major development. Mostly, it’s been stuff related to youth players and early stage negotiating. We do have some news of an imminent sale however. Chelsea and Aston Villa have agreed on a £37.5 million deal for left back Ian Maatsen.

Now it’s just a matter of getting personal terms agreed, and that shouldn’t be an issue.

??? Negotiations between Ian Maatsen and Aston Villa over personal terms are progressing very well. ??? pic.twitter.com/UWA8PJtpUL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2024

Or at least Fab thinks so, and he is usually right about these kinds of things.

Ian Maatsen spent the second half of this season on loan at Borussia Dortmund, and he impressed the club so much that they wanted to turn his loan into a permanent move.

However, BVB weren’t willing to meet the almost £40m release clause that is required in order to make that happen.

We covered the Netherlands international more in our latest edition of Chelsea transfer talk yesterday. You can also read more about this transfer saga at The Independent and Sky Sports.

We could see Chelsea and Aston Villa do more business together, with Jhon Duran going the other way, as we’ve covered already here and here.

These two clubs certainly have some recent history in the transfer market, having done a deal a couple years ago for Carney Chukwuemeka.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

