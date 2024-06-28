Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Omari Hutchinson, Romelu Lukaku

The Chelsea transfer talk party continues, with the second of our two Chelsea transfer rumors round-up today. Here, in part two we focus on a pair of potential outgoings, Omari Hutchinson and Romelu Lukaku. In part one, we looked at a couple of potential incomings.

They could join the likes of Estevao Willian (who is a done deal) and also Omari Kellyman (who’s completed his medical), not to mention Marc Guiu, is up next to get his Chelsea medical.



?? Omari Hutchinson to Ipswich Town on permanent deal from Chelsea, here we go! Agreement in place for fee around £22m add-ons included, as expected. Chelsea will NOT have buy back clause but there will be sell-on clause. Exclusive story, confirmed. ?? pic.twitter.com/zNg23LCwgq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2024

The £22.5 million Ipswich will pay for the winger, breaks down like this- £20m up front, plus £2.5m in potential add-ons, according to The New York Times. The contract, which will include a sell-on clause, marks a club record transfer fee for Ipswich.

Subject to Hutchinson completing his medical of course, we could see a formal announcement on this in the coming days.

Moving on to Lukaku, Sky Sport Italia claims that Chelsea won’t accept less than £37m, circa €43m, for the Belgian striker. Yes, we still remains Chelsea property, after all this time. There are two major potential suitors for him- Napoli and AC Milan.

An expensive flop of epic proportions, Chelsea need to recoup as much of their losses as they can.

Napoli might be perfect for Lukaku, as he did his best work under Antonio Conte, and that is where the Italian is managing right now.

