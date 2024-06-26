Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Marc Guiu, Romelu Lukaku

No transfer is too small (at least by fee standards) for us to cover here at The Sports Bank. And that’s why we’ll begin with Marc Guiu, before we move on to Romelu Lukaku, who of course, has commanded some really big transfer fees over the years. Marc Guiu, not to be confused with Marc Guehi, who was in the Chelsea youth system before making the switch to Crystal Palace, is coming over from FC Barcelona.

Guiu, an 18-year-old striker, has agreed personal terms with Stamford Bridge.

?? Marc Guiu to Chelsea, here we go! The club has just informed Barça on plan to trigger €6m release clause for 2006 born striker. Verbal agreement in place with Guiu’s agents, now proceeding with formal steps later this week. Guiu expected to sign long term deal at #CFC. pic.twitter.com/Gygx1Gdafv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2024

His transfer fee is just $6 million. Yes, “only $6 million,” as it’s a ton of money to you and me. But it really is chump change found in the cushions of the couch to Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital and the rest of Chelsea’s ownership. Anyway, maybe this will turn out to be a bargain basement signing, and a very shrewd signing?

Moving on to Lukaku, Antonio Conte had his first press opportunity as Napoli’s manager today at the Palazzo Reale, and he was open about his admiration for the big Belgian striker.

“He’s an excellent player, a top player,” Conte said. “There’s nothing else to say.”

The two teamed up to be a dynamic duo at Inter Milan, so we’ll see if they can reunite in Naples and replicate that success. Lukaku then made a loan move to AS Roma, howeve he is still on the books as a Chelsea player. However, they are trying to offload him for his £35m exit clause.

