Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Marc Guiu, Romelu Lukaku

By

No transfer is too small (at least by fee standards) for us to cover here at The Sports Bank. And that’s why we’ll begin with Marc Guiu, before we move on to Romelu Lukaku, who of course, has commanded some really big transfer fees over the years. Marc Guiu, not to be confused with Marc Guehi, who was in the Chelsea youth system before making the switch to Crystal Palace, is coming over from FC Barcelona.

Guiu, an 18-year-old striker, has agreed personal terms with Stamford Bridge.

His transfer fee is just $6 million. Yes, “only $6 million,” as it’s a ton of money to you and me. But it really is chump change found in the cushions of the couch to Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital and the rest of Chelsea’s ownership. Anyway, maybe this will turn out to be a bargain basement signing, and a very shrewd signing?

Moving on to Lukaku, Antonio Conte had his first press opportunity as Napoli’s manager today at the Palazzo Reale, and he was open about his admiration for the big Belgian striker.

“He’s an excellent player, a top player,” Conte said. “There’s nothing else to say.”

The two teamed up to be a dynamic duo at Inter Milan, so we’ll see if they can reunite in Naples and replicate that success. Lukaku then made a loan move to AS Roma, howeve he is still on the books as a Chelsea player. However, they are trying to offload him for his £35m exit clause.

