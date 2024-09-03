Chelsea Considering Fenerbahce Loan Deal for Ben Chilwell

England left-back Ben Chilwell is contracted to Chelsea FC, but he is basically a man without a club right now. Unwanted by Blues boss Enzo Maresca, he is now training away from the first team squad, and that means he could spend the next four months is football no man’s land.

However, Chilwell is supposedly in no rush to find a new club, and happy to remain at Chelsea until the January transfer window.

That is according to reports in both Football Insider and GiveMeSport. And it is easy to see why Chilwell could be content to Netflix and Chill on this, given that he earns 200,000 GBP a week at Chelsea, whether he plays a minute, starts every match or anything and everything in between. He’s literally the second highest earner at the club behind only Reece James.

However, Chelsea FC want to get some return on their investment, and they have until Sept 18 to secure a Turkish Super Lig move for Chilwell.

As we reported over the weekend, Fenerbahce, led by CFC’s good old friend Jose Mourinho, could be the solution, and they know they could get the 27-year-old on the cheap, via a favorably structured loan deal.

Here’s more on the situation via Team Talk and The Telegraph. Just because the major transfer windows have closed doesn’t mean the dealing is done. And just because we’re on international break, it doesn’t mean we don’t have a ton of drama surrounding Chelsea FC.

