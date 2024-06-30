Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is about to become the fourth player to join Chelsea FC this summer. The Leicester City man joins the likes of Omari Kellyman, Omari Hutchinson and Tosin Adarabioyo. For now, we’re excluding Estevao Willian and Kendry Paez, as they’ll officially join the team next summer, not this term.

Dewsbury-Hall, 25, turned down the chance to join Brighton & Hove Albion, and now he’s getting the transfer move that he actually wanted.

?? Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall ready for Chelsea medical, all set between clubs after Leicester accepted £30m fee. Michael Golding, on his way to Leicester City from Chelsea in separated move. ? pic.twitter.com/Lrt6ASwxjQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2024

Leicester were hooping to get £40m for the midfielder and English international, but sometimes, hey, you just need to take what you can get. As you can see from tweet above, via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Michael Golding will be going the other way, but in a separate deal.

Getting back to Dewsbury-Hall, the Nottingham native has scored 15 times in 103 appearances for Leicester. He’s spent his entire youth and senior career with the Foxes, although they did send him out on loan twice. He was loaned out to Blackpool in 2020, and also Luton Town in 2020-21.

After Dewsbury-Hall, the next player set to join Chelsea will be Marc Guiu will be next. More on him here.

