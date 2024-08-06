The Conor Gallagher transfer saga is finally over! He’ll join Atletico Madrid, who we learned earlier in the day are also signing Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez. According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Gallagher will have medical evaluation in the Spanish capital tomorrow, as he finalizes his €42m move.

The English international was a favorite in selection for manager Mauricio Pochettino last season, but as you know, Chelsea have since replaced Pochettino with Enzo Maresca.

???? Conor Gallagher to Atlético Madrid, here we go! After late night exclusive news on his green light to Atléti, there’s ok for his move from clubs. Five year contract for Gallagher, €42m as fee to Chelsea for the English midfielder. Medical booked WEDNESDAY. ??? pic.twitter.com/R2JqkMfFcL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2024

In other words, he doesn’t quite fit in in southwest London like he used to.

Chelsea is the boyhood club of the 23-year-old, Epsom native, so his moving on has to hurt somewhat. Yes, despite the fact that this transfer is definitely the best for all involved.

Conor Gallagher, who has been with the Chelsea senior team since 2019, had loan stints at Charlton Athletic, Swansea City, West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace between his first year with the Blues and 2022.

He will definitely be missed by much of the Chelsea supporter base, as he now leaves having scored eight goals in his 72 appearances in a blue shirt.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

