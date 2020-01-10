The two teams duking it out for the fourth and final UCL qualification position from the Premier League table has the same major problem- ridiculous inconsistency. Fifth place Manchester United and fourth place Chelsea have the same issue- beating the big boys, losing to the small sides.
Chelsea have beaten Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, but they have also taken just one point from Bournemouth, Southampton, and Brighton & Hove Albion. Up next is a home fixture against Burnley, who currently sit 15th in the table. In the reverse fixture, Christian Pulisic netted a hat trick, but he’s out injured for this one. So who will take his place in the line-up? What about the other ten men on the pitch?
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Burnley FC
Hudson-Odoi Abraham Willian
Mount Kante Jorginho
Azpilicueta Rudiger Zouma James
Kepa
Chelsea FC vs Burnley FYIs
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Kickoff: Stamford Bridge, 3pm Jan 11, 2020
Referee: Kevin Friend
Google Result Probability: Chelsea win 74%, Burnley win 9%, Draw 17%
Form guide: Chelsea LWLWL Burnley LLLWW
Odds: Chelsea win 1/3, Burnley win 11/1, Draw 5/1
Prediction: Chelsea 2, Burnley 1
The Blues have certainly been very much up and down lately, but this match projects to be an up for the west London side.
