Chelsea FC Loan Frozen Out Danny Drinkwater to Aston Villa

Chelsea defender Danny Drinkwater was an instrumental part of Leicester City’s magical, 5,000-1 odds Premier League title winning team of 2015-16. After reaching these heights, he cashed in and moved to Chelsea FC at the 11th hour of the 2017 summer transfer window deadline day for £35 million.
From there, his career went into a major nosedive, but perhaps today is the start of a rebirth and rebound. The west London side has officially loaned him out to Aston Villa for the rest of the season.
“Danny was a key member of Leicester City’s title winning team and has represented England so he is a vastly experienced player,” reads a statement attributed to Aston Villa manager Dean Smith on the team’s official press release.
“He will strengthen our squad significantly.”
The 29-year-old has only made five Premier League starts for the Blues, and featured just twice for Burnley since joining the Clarets on loan this summer. He’s also struggled with injuries while he’s been property of the west London club, having hurt his ankle in a fight at a night club.
Perhaps a change of scenery will be good for him? His situation can only improve, from a playing time stand point.
Overall, the Birmingham club, currently fighting to stay out of the relegation zone, might be the last chance for Drinkwater to get his career turned around.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind