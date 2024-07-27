Today’s preseason friendly between Chelsea and Celtic FC at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana will be televised in more than 130 countries worldwide. Here in the United States, it will be broadcast on ABC, as presented by ESPN. in the United States. In the home region of the two teams, the United Kingdom, the match will not air on any over-the-airwaves, traditional television network.

In the UK (or anywhere else for that matter), it can be streamed on Chelsea TV and Celtic TV.

FC Series FYIs

Chelsea vs Celtic

Competition: club friendly

Kickoff: Saturday July 27, 4pm EST, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, IN, USA

Chelsea Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Remember, Celtic are a Scottish, not an Irish club.

The Chelsea vs. Celtic match will be broadcast/streamed in nations as far away as Thailand (BG Pathum United), Japan (DAZN) and Australia (Paramount). It’s even available in Borat’s home country of Kazakhstan (Sport Plus), so “yagshemash! great success.”

This will be the second international football/soccer/metric football match at Notre Dame Stadium in the modern era. In July of 2019, Borussia Dortmund defeated Liverpool, 3-2, in a preseason Jurgen Klopp Cup. The match disappointingly drew only 40,361 fans however.

Given that Notre Dame seats over 77,000 people, the venue was uninspiringly about half-empty.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories