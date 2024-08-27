Chelsea Team News at Servette: Caicedo, Lavia, Kellyman

Moises Caicedo is the latest Chelsea player to provide an injury worry for manager Enzo Maresca. Following a collision, the Ecuadorian midfielder came off early in the second half of Chelsea’s blowout win over Wolves on Sunday. No update on Caicedo was given after the game, and his status is pretty up in the air for Thursday at Servette.

Maybe the situation with Caicedo is minor, after all it didn’t look like a big deal, but it’s hard to really say right now.

UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifying FYIs

Chelsea at Servette: Playoff Leg 2/2, Chelsea leads 2-0 on aggregate

Kickoff: Thurs Aug 29, 8pm, Stade de Geneve, Geneva, SwitzerIand

Chelsea Preview Material: Team News Transfer Talk Starting XI Prediction

Blues Team News

Maresca said the hamstring problem with Romeo Lavia is minor, but it was still a big enough of an issue to keep him out of action. Plus, it’s Lavia, so any time he’s injured, you can’t help but think it’s catastrophe, as injuries kept him out of every game but one last season.

Elsewhere another extremely injury prone player, Reece James, remains out with a hamstring injury.

Finally, Omari Kellyman was fit enough to feature for the U21s, so his return to action is nearing. As for goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, he’s still a doubt for this one.

