Both Chelsea and England suffered a major setback today with some injury update news surrounding defender/wing back Ben Chilwell. Blues boss Graham Potter had said, on Wednesday night after the Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb, the outlook for Chilwell was bleak.

Indeed it was, as we found out on Saturday. His hamstring injury is as bad as had been feared, if not worse.

Tottenham vs Liverpool FYIs

Kick Off: Nov 6, 2022, at 4.30 pm UK at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

After Extra Time Pod: Apple Spotify

Team News: Tottenham Liverpool

Starting XI Prediction: Tottenham Liverpool

Via a tweet posted on his official account, Chilwell stated: “Following my ACL injury I worked so hard to make sure I was ready for the World Cup. It has always been a dream of mine.

“Unfortunately, this won’t be possible following my scan results. I’ll do all I can to get back playing for Chelsea ASAP.”

Chilwell has unfortunately suffered through an injury-riddled stint, so far at Chelsea. The 25-year-old was set back by a ruptured cruciate ligament last season, missing a very large portion of the term.

However, he’s made 13 appearances across all competitions this season, nine in the Premier League (five starts, four appearances off the bench). He scored a goal and registered an assist in league play this season.

Chelsea released a statement on their official website, in regard to the star player that they spend big money to acquire from Leicester City in the summer of 2020.

“Results show that Ben has suffered a significant injury and the defender is unfortunately expected to miss the World Cup,” Chelsea said in a statement.

“Ben will now begin a rehabilitation programme with the club’s medical department.” It probably won’t be until after the new year that we see Chilwell feature for Chelsea FC again.

Paul M. Banks is the Owner/Manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly contributed to WGN News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. You can follow the website on Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories