When it’s during the international break, it’s never too early to do a match preview, so here we go with Chelsea FC visiting Leicester City. There are numerous ties, on an individual level, between these two clubs.

Both teams are essentially on the upswing right now, with the Blues back in the top four again, finally.

Chelsea FC at Leicester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Nov. 23, 12:30 pm, King Power Stadium, Leicester, UK

Chelsea Preview Content: Team News Injury Updates Starting XI Prediction

PL Position: Chelsea 3rd, 19 pts Leicester City 15th, 10pts

Form Guide: Chelsea DLWDD Leicester City WWLDL

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 62% Leicester City 17% Draw 21%

Meanwhile Leicester have now returned to the top flight, and the main intent of the season is trying to make sure they stay there. Here’s the first team prediction we came up with for the lunchtime fixture this Saturday.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Leicester City

Robert Sanchez; Reece James, Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella; Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo; Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer, Jadon Sancho; Nicolas Jackson.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

