Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction, Team News as Astana

Tomorrow brings the next round of the UEFA Europa Conference League competition and the slate includes Chelsea FC visiting Astana. Ahead of the trip to Pavlodar, Kazakhstan, Enzo Maresca has plenty of injury and ineligibility concerns to contend with.

Let’s run through them all, and then predict the starters here.

Chelsea FC at Astana FYIs

Competition: Conference League Matchday 5 of 6

Kickoff: Thursday, December 12, 3:30 pm, Ortalyq Stadion

UECL Standing: Astana 23rd, 4 pts Chelsea FC 1st, 12 pts

UECL Form: Astana WLLD Chelsea FC WWWW

Chelsea FC Team News

Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk (unspecified illness) will face a late fitness test here in order to make the matchday squad. Meanwhile team captain Reece James (relapsed hamstring injury) and Omari Kellyman remain out as long-term injury absentees.

Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia are both out injured as well, but could not play even if healthy as they were not named to the UECL squad for this stage.

Cole Palmer, Ben Chilwell and Marcus Bettinelli were not included in the squad either, and are thus ineligible either.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Astana

Filip Jorgensen; Josh Acheampong, Axel Disasi, Tosin Adarabioyo, Renato Veiga; Samuel Rak-Sakyi, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall; Tyrique George, Joao Felix, Jadon Sancho; Christopher Nkunku

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories