In a summer transfer window that has been overall very slow, Chelsea FC are one of the few clubs that is actually doing SOMETHING. As such we’ve got a double shot of Blues transfer talk here to discuss. Part one focuses on Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Boca Juniors defender Aaron Anselmino. Part two, focusing on a pair of outgoings, can be found here.

A deal for Estevao Willian is already wrapped up, while Omari Kellyman is getting there. Pretty soon, Marc Guiu will be added next.

? EXCL: Chelsea submit offer to Leicester City for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. If deal struck, long-term contract expected to be agreed with 25yo midfielder’s representatives. Declined chance to join Brighton – will move to #CFC or stay at #LCFC @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/RpgaahQPkw — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 28, 2024

So let’s see who could be next to join them.

As you can see from the tweet above, via The Athletic/New York Times‘ David Ornstein, Dewsbury-Hall has turned down the chance to join Brighton & Hove Albion. He’ll either stay put, or join Chelsea.

However, if he is to make the move to southwest London, then Stamford Bridge will have to pony up the dough.

And much more of it.

?? Chelsea have full agreement with Aaron Anselmino on personal terms, he wants Chelsea despite links with other PL clubs. Work in progress to agree on terms with Boca Juniors and get the deal done soon. ??? pic.twitter.com/5k6D0wE0fO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2024

According to the BBC, their bid for Dewsbury-Hall that has fallen short of Leicester’s £40m valuation.

Next we move on to Anselmino, an Argentine central defender who is wanted by several clubs, but has agreed personal terms with Chelsea. Now it’s up to the two clubs to hammer out the transfer fee.

The fact that he wants Chelsea is said to have made Boca more flexible.

According to the Evening Standard, that is supposed to be in the neighborhood of £17 million. The publication also goes on to say that Chelsea “closing in” on getting this transfer deal done.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories