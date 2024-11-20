Aston Villa are in free fall right now. Finishing in the top four last season, they had been parked in that same zone for most of this season. Now, ahead of a home clash with relegation fodder Crystal Palace, they have just one win in their last five, and find themselves potentially slipping onto the second page of the standings.

Perhaps playing a very lower table side like Palace is exactly what the doctor ordered, as they look to very badly need a “get right game” at this point in time.

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

Kickoff: 3pm, Sat. Nov 23, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Aston Villa Preview Content: Full Injury Report Team News Starting XI Prediction

Result Probability: Crystal Palace 18% Aston Villa 60% Draw 22%

PL Standing, Form: Crystal Palace 18th, 7 pts LLWLW Aston Villa 9th, 18 pts, DWDLL

Although they are now facing an additional challenge, as numerous players could end up being ruled out of this one due to injury.

Aston Villa Starting XI Prediction vs Crystal Palace

Emi Martinez; Ezra Konsa, Diego Carlos, Lucas Digne, Ian Maatsen; Ross Barkley, Youri Tielemans; John McGinn, Morgan Rogers, Jaden Philogene; Jhon Duran

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories