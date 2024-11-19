For long stretches of this season so far, Aston Villa had a very healthy team. You even had a couple (maybe even a few) weeks where they were a nearly fully fit squad. That’s all by the way side now, as manager Unai Emery has a multitude of injury concerns, as play resumes this weekend. The list includes Ezri Konsa, Ian Maatsen, Matty Cash, Amadou Onana, Ross Barkley, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara and Pau Torres.

So let’s run through them all, as another drab international break concludes and club play resumes.

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

Kickoff: 3pm, Sat. Nov 23, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Aston Villa Preview Content: Full Injury Report Team News Starting XI Prediction

Result Probability: Crystal Palace 18% Aston Villa 60% Draw 22%

PL Standing, Form: Crystal Palace 18th, 7 pts LLWLW Aston Villa 9th, 18 pts, DWDLL

Aston Villa Team News

Barkley (minor muscular injury) and Cash (knock on his calf) should be fit to feature against Palace this weekend. Maatsen (unspecified knock), Kamara (undisclosed/unspecified) and Torres (withdrawal from his national team, due to muscular discomfort/precautionary reasons) all face late fitness tests, if they are to be cleared to take on the Eagles.

Onana (foot injury) is unlikely to be fit enough to make the squad while Ramsey (hamstring) will be ruled out. As for Konsa (hip), we’re still waiting for more definitive news in that situation.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories