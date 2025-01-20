Aston Villa Team News, Starting XI Prediction at AS Monaco

Aston Villa have to feel really good as they head to AS Monaco in midweek, given their weekend result. The Villans went to Arsenal, a Premier League title contender, and came away with a point.

That’s got to feel like a victory, and that positive momentum will now carry over to the UEFA Champions League, where they’re actually doing better than at home.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 7 of 8

Aston Villa at AS Monaco

Kickoff: Tue. Jan. 21, 5:45pm, Stade Louis II, Monaco

Villa sits eighth in the Premier League table, but fifth in the UCL standings. As Villa make the trip to the Principality club, we have two new injury updates to discuss. Unai Emery said the following yesterday on team captain John McGinn and this thigh injury:

“John is starting to train on the field, but not for tomorrow.”

So he’s getting closer, but likely won’t feature at Monaco in midweek. He could feature next weekend, and the same goes for Diego Carlos and his ankle/foot injury.

Emery gave an update on Friday:

“Diego, this morning, in the medical report, he’s not feeling good, and I think he’s not going to be [available] for tomorrow.”

Other than that, the team news situation remains the same for the Villans.

Starting XI Prediction vs AS Monaco

Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Ian Maatsen; Boubacar Kamara, Lamar Bogarde; Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans, Leon Bailey; Jhon Duran

