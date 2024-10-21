Aston Villa Team News vs Bologna: Robin Olsen, Tyrone Mings

While last year was a breakthrough season for Aston Villa, this year’s follow up campaign is looking pretty strong too. At least so far, as they’re sitting pretty high up in the table, both in the Premier League and in the Champions League. And they’re a pretty fit side too, with just two injury/fitness concerns: Robin Olsen (head) and Tyrone Mings (knee).

Here is what manager Unai Emery has said about the fitness situations

UEFA Champions League Matchday 3 of 8

Bologna at Aston Villa

Kickoff: Tues. Oct. 22, 8pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Aston Villa Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UCL Standing, Form: Aston Villa 6th, 6pts, +4 GD, WW Bologna 26th, 1 pts, -2 GD, DL

“Only still being out, he is training, but not 100% with us, is Robin Olsen,” said Emery. “He is not in the squad, but the other players are available, and it’s good news.”

As for Tyrone Mings, he wasn’t named in the squad that beat Fulham FC, but he could very likely be in the matchday here. Boubacar Kamara did make the bench, but went an unused substitute.

They are getting better. [Boubacar] Kamara and [Tyrone] Mings are available; they are going to travel with us to Fulham.’

