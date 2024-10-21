Aston Villa FC welcome in Bologna FC 1909 tomorrow night for a UEFA Champions League clash that is obviously of substantial significance, but still presents a chance to do some squad rotation. It goes without saying that Unai Emery will be going all out for a win here, but with all the serious fixture congestion, it’s probably the best time to swap out the guys up top, and in the middle of the park, to get some fresher legs in there Tuesday night.

Amadou Onana, Ollie Watkins, Jacob Ramsey, Leon Bailey and Morgan Rogers could all start this game on the bench, for a change.



UEFA Champions League Matchday 3 of 8

Bologna at Aston Villa

Kickoff: Tues. Oct. 22, 8pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Aston Villa Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UCL Standing, Form: Aston Villa 6th, 6pts, +4 GD, WW Bologna 26th, 1 pts, -2 GD, DL

Then they could find themselves involved later on in the second half. So with that in mind, here is who we think get will get that first team nod.

Aston Villa Starting XI Prediction vs Bologna (Champions League)

Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne; Youri Tielemans, Ross Barkley; Emiliano Buendia, John McGinn, Jaden Philogene; Jhon Duran

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

