The Premier League season has once again proved to be one of the most unpredictable in recent memory. With teams at both ends of the table littered with quality players, and managers from across the world linked with jobs, it's no wonder we've seen so many shocks already in the 2024/25 campaign.

While defending champions Manchester City and top-six regulars Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are usually reliable contenders for the top four, their underwhelming performances this season have left the door ajar for an outsider to claim a Champions League spot.

With unexpected results shaking up the table and a host of sides in contention, the race for Europe is wide open. The current state of the table reflects this uncertainty, making it an exciting time for fans and neutrals alike.

As the season reaches its midway point, several teams have emerged as dark horses for a coveted top-four finish. From resurgent clubs rediscovering their form to ambitious underdogs proving their mettle against the league’s giants, here are the Premier League outsiders with a genuine chance of sneaking into the Champions League places.

Newcastle United

After an underwhelming Champions League campaign last season, Newcastle United seem to have refocused their efforts on domestic success. There were moments of magic like the win over Paris Saint Germain, but injuries ultimately took their toll on Tyneside.

Eddie Howe has revitalised the team, with Alexander Isak leading the line and showing why he’s considered one of the league’s brightest talents.

Newcastle’s solid defensive base and attacking threat make them a formidable force. If they can maintain consistency, the Magpies could take advantage of the top four shake-up and secure a return to Europe’s elite competition.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have been the surprise package of the season under Nuno Espirito Santo. With a knack for taking points off big teams—Liverpool have already fallen victim to Forest twice—they’ve proven their ability to upset the established order, second in the league at the time of writing.

In any other season, Forest could be title contenders, but Arne Slot’s Reds have been a cut above the rest so far this term.

Chris Wood has enjoyed a remarkable renaissance in front of goal, providing the cutting-edge Forest needed. If they can maintain their momentum, especially against teams around them in the table, Forest might just achieve what seemed impossible at the start of the campaign.

Bournemouth

Under Andoni Iraola, Bournemouth have become one of the Premier League’s most tactically astute sides.

Despite losing Dominic Solanke in the summer, Iraola’s possession-based approach has transformed the Cherries into a modern, dynamic team.

The Vitality Stadium has become a fortress, with Bournemouth turning in impressive performances at home.

If they continue to play with the confidence and clarity instilled by their manager, a push for the top four may not be as far-fetched as it once seemed.

Aston Villa

Few expected Aston Villa to be in contention for Champions League football after their early-season struggles.

However, Unai Emery has guided them back into the race with an impressive balance of European and domestic form.

Having already taken points from Bayern Munich and Juventus in the Champions League, Villa are proving they belong among Europe’s best. Emery, known for his success in tournaments with Sevilla and Villarreal, is demonstrating he can replicate that success in the league.

Villa’s mix of grit and quality could see them finish in the top four for the second consecutive season, and with Villa Park set to receive an expansion, could a sleeping giant be awoken?

