When Arsenal FC travel to Championship side Preston North End on Wednesday, for a League Cup round of 16 clash, manager Mikel Arteta will heavily rotate his side. That said, there should still be a lot of high-priced talent on the pitch in midweek. After all, Arsenal have a very deep and talented roster.

Arsenal at Preston North End FYIs

Competition: EFL Cup Round of 16

Kick: Wed. Oct 30, 7:45pm, Deepdale, Preston, UK

Arsenal Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

How they got to the EFL Cup round of 16-

Arsenal: Beat Bolton Wanderers 5-1 in the third round, Preston North End: beat Fulham on penalties 16-15 (1-1 FT) in the third round, beat Harrowgate 5-0 in the second round, beat Sunderland 2-0 in the first round.

So here is what we think that might look like.

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction at Preston North End

David Raya; Josh Nichols, Ben White, Jakub Kiwior, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Jorginho, Ethan Nwaneri, Declan Rice; Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli

