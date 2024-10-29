Arsenal club captain Martin Odegaard is nearing a return from the ankle injury that he sustained on September international duty with Norway. However, he won’t feature at Preston North End tomorrow night, and it is unlikely we’ll see him at the weekend either. Odegaard should feature again before the November international break though.

Gabriel Magalhaes (knee injury) will miss out here, and likely the weekend too. How long beyond that though remains to be seen right now.

Arsenal at Preston North End FYIs

Competition: EFL Cup Round of 16

Kick: Wed. Oct 30, 7:45pm, Deepdale, Preston, UK

Arsenal Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Arsenal Team News

“We’re still assessing him,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said of his Brazilian central defender. “It doesn’t look that bad. He was much better the next day. Too soon to say when he’ll be out.”

Moving on to Jurrien Timber, he’s okay, as the only issues he’s dealing with are cramps.

“Jurrien was fine,” Arteta said. “He was too tired to continue the game. Not an injury there.”

Meanwhile Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori (knee) will join the likes of Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney in the long-term injury contingent; with Arteta saying that the summer signing will be out a few weeks.

